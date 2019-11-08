EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    17:19, 08 November 2019 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev receives well-known French economist

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Jacques Attali, well-known French economic and social theorist, on Friday Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

    The sides discussed the topical issues of international agenda, the prospects of development of bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and France, especially in the light of a planned visit to Kazakhstan by French President Emmanuel Macron in the near future.

    Jacques Attali thanked President Tokayev for an opportunity to meet and highly appreciated the reforms carried out in Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan and France
