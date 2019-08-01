President Tokayev receives writer Nurlan Orazalin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received writer and public figure Nurlan Orazalin on Thursday, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

During the meeting President Tokayev was briefed on the development of literature, art and spiritual sphere in Kazakhstan.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that spiritual values are an important factor in the country’s development and pointed out the need to create modern literary works and support creative youth.