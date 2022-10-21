EN
    18:15, 21 October 2022 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev receives writer Zhabal Yergliyev

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a meeting with writer, journalist, public figure, member of the Council of Senators under the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Zhabal Yergaliyev, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    The meeting focused on a number of current issues of social life. Zhabal Yergliyev supported the reforms carried out at the initiative of the Kazakh President.



    Photo: akorda.kz





