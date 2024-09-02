President Tokayev reveals main tasks before Kazakhstan

In his annual state-of-the-nation address, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out that the country has to handle a great number of current and strategic tasks, as many challenges have been around for years, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

You can see what fundamental shifts are taking place today in the world. Amid the economic, political, climatic and many other challenges of global and regional scale, our country is forced to address a great number of current and strategic challenges in parallel, said the Kazakh President in his state-of-the-nation address.

The Head of State pointed out that it’s obvious that there are no enough resources for all and that no one promises immediate results. ‘Many challenges have been around for years in the country. We hide nothing and openly say things as they are. No matter how difficult it can be, we persistently and systematically address these issues. A lot of work is ahead,’ stated Tokayev.

Ensuring a sustainable social and economic progress, unleashing the creative potential of citizens in full, real improvement of the wellbeing of the people are the main tasks of the country, the Kazakh leader said.