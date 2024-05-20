President Tokayev, Russian FM Lavrov discuss promotion of investment and industrial cooperation

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov, who arrived in Astana to participate in the meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

Welcoming the Russian Foreign Minister, the Head of State noted consistent development of the Kazakh-Russian relations in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance.

The sides discussed the issues of further strengthening the trade-economic interaction and promotion of investment and industrial cooperation.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted special importance of full-fledged implementation of the agreements reached earlier at the highest level. In his words, all tasks have a strategic character and are called to significantly strengthen the multifaceted ties between the two countries.

The meeting discussed the topical issues of regional and international agenda and the interaction in multilateral formats and integration associations.