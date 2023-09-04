President Tokayev’s Address discussed at Abai Center in Yerevan

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Armenia Bolat Imanbayev held a regular meeting with representatives of scientific and academic communities and students of Yerevan State University at the Abai Center of Kazakh Language, History and Culture in Yerevan, Kazinform reports via the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The participants were familiarized with the main provisions of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's Address to the Nation entitled «Economic Course of a Just Kazakhstan». In particular, they were thoroughly acquainted with the results of the implemented reforms and the priorities of the upcoming systemic economic changes.

Discussing the content of the Address, the attendees showed interest in the transformations taking place in the country, noting the relevance of the reforms initiated by the President of Kazakhstan. Head of the Turkic Studies Department at Yerevan State University, Professor Alexander Safaryan congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on the Constitution Day. He noted that «large-scale diversification of the country's economy will give a new impetus to the modernization of Kazakhstan and, undoubtedly, will further strengthen the traditionally friendly Kazakh-Armenian relations».