    09:15, 27 April 2020 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev’s address on new approach to quarantine measures to be published today

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – An address on the situation with the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan by Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will be published today, Kazinform reports.

    President Tokayev tweeted that he will present his take on the situation with the coronavirus infection in the country revealing new approach to the quarantine measures.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will deliver a televised address on the situation with the coronavirus infection.


