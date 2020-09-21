President Tokayev’s past week in review

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A video recapping the working week of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has been released, Kazinform reports.

The official spokesperson of the Head of State Berik Uali shared the video overview of the week from September 14 till 20.

During the past working week, President Tokayev made a number of key appointments, including Serik Zhumangarin’s appointment as the Chairman of the Agency for protection and development of competition of the Republic of Kazakhstan and AIFC Governor Kairat Kelimbetov’s appointment as the Chairman of the Agency for strategic planning and reforms of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The Kazakh President also named Sir Suma Chakrabarti as his External Adviser.

The Head of State also decreed to form the Supreme Council under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for reforms.

In addition, during the week, the Kazakh President held talks with Prime Minister Askar Mamin, newly appointed Chairman of the Agency for protection and development of competition Serik Zhumangarin, newly appointed Chairman of the Agency for strategic planning and reforms Kairat Kelimbetov, and newly appointed Minister of Emergency Situations Yuri Ilyin.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also sent a congratulatory telegram to new Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga.