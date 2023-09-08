President Tokayev’s state-of-the-nation address presented to Latvian businessmen

RIGA. KAZINFORM – At the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Latvia, Ambassador Timur Primbetov held a briefing for representatives of Latvian business, where he introduced State-of-the-Nation Address of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev «Economic course of a Just Kazakhstan,» Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The Ambassador dwelt in detail on the main provisions of the Address, emphasising that it fully meets the strategic course of presidential reforms aimed at comprehensive and systematic renewal of all spheres of life of Kazakhstan's society and state.

It was noted that the new State-of-the-Nation Address presented the strategy of economic development of the country for the years coming, the essence of which is the transition from raw materials to industrial economy. In this regard, the Kazakh diplomat focused the attention of the audience on the most important initiatives of the Head of State to create a strong industrial base, high-tech enterprises, the implementation of transport and logistics potential, strengthening human capital and ensuring economic self-sufficiency.

The special attention was paid to the proposals on tax incentives for domestic and foreign investors. In particular, exemption from all types of tax payments for the first three years for businesses in the manufacturing industry.

Latvian businessmen, for their part, confirmed their interest in developing close economic ties with the country, noting that the initiatives and projects proposed by the President of Kazakhstan in his Address open up new opportunities for foreign investors to implement joint projects with Kazakhstani partners. They expressed confidence in success of the visit of a representative Latvian business delegation to Kazakhstan on 12-13 September this year.

The briefing was attended by 17 heads of the largest Latvian industry associations and unions, leading transport and logistics and IT companies, pharmaceutical companies.