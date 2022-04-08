President Tokayev sends birthday greetings to Gennady Golovkin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended his congratulations to Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin on the occasion of his birthday, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the president’s press service.

In the congratulatory telegram President Tokayev noted that throughout the years of his amateur and professional career Gennady Golovkin has proved to be an outstanding athlete. He defended the honor of the country at the sports events of the high level delighting boxing fans both in Kazakhstan and abroad.

The Head of State went on to add that Golovkin’s talent and hard work allowed him to achieve tremendous success and become an example for Kazakhstani youth.

In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed hope Gennady Golovkin will continue to greatly contribute to the development of national boxing and wished him new achievements in the ring, prosperity and solid health.

Earlier it was reported that Gennady Golovkin and Japanese Ryota Murata attended the weigh-in ceremonial ahead of their middleweight title unification fight in Saitama, Japan scheduled for this weekend.