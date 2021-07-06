EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    21:10, 06 July 2021 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev sends condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of condolences to President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    It is with great sorrow that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the tragic news of the death of passengers and crew of the An-26 plane that crashed in the Kamchatka region.

    «Sharing the bitterness of the irreparable loss, on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and my own behalf, I express my deep condolences to the families and close ones of the victims,» the President’s telegram reads.


