12:12, 06 June 2024 | GMT +6
President Tokayev sends congratulatory telegram to King of Sweden
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Carl XVI Gustaf on the National Day of the Kingdom of Sweden, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of Akorda.
" We highly value our longstanding partnership with Sweden and stand committed to deepening ever close ties for the mutual benefit of our amicable nations. On this day of celebration, I wish Your Majesty happiness and well-being, as well as prosperity to the people of Sweden,” the telegram reads