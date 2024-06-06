EN
    12:12, 06 June 2024

    President Tokayev sends congratulatory telegram to King of Sweden

    President Tokayev sends congratulatory telegram to King of Sweden
    Photo credit: Akorda

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Carl XVI Gustaf on the National Day of the Kingdom of Sweden, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of Akorda.

    " We highly value our longstanding partnership with Sweden and stand committed to deepening ever close ties for the mutual benefit of our amicable nations. On this day of celebration, I wish Your Majesty happiness and well-being, as well as prosperity to the people of Sweden,” the telegram reads

