EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:45, 04 May 2021 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev sends telegram to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram to Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    In his telegram, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf, expressed deep solidarity with the Indian nation over the devastating COVID-19 surge in this country.

    The Head of State noted with regret the fact that the coronavirus knows no boundaries and continues spreading across the globe infecting more and more people. President Tokayev also expressed his condolences to the bereaved families who lost their beloved ones and wished a speedy recovery to all those suffering from the deadly virus.

    «During this harsh time, we stand ready to unite efforts with our Indian friends to contain the spread of pandemic and provide every possible assistance in the spirit of enduring friendship and mutual support between our states. I firmly believe that under your wise leadership the Government of India will be able to overcome the current crisis and return to its normal life,» the President says in his message.

    In conclusion, President Tokayev wished Prime Minister Modi a strong will in bringing his great nation through these hardships to become even more resilient and prosperous.

    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and India President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!