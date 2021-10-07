EN
    18:46, 07 October 2021 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev sent telegram of condolences to President Arif Alvi of Pakistan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Head of State sent a telegram of condolences to President Arif Alvi of Pakistan in connection with the devastating earthquake that hit Southwestern province of Balochistan, causing numerous casualties, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    «On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf I send my deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to those who suffered in this disaster,» President Tokayev writes in his letter.


