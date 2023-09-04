President Tokayev sets a task to boost commodity turnover with foreign partners

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev, Kazinform reports via Akorda.

The President pointed out the importance of proactive work of the Ministry within the context of search for new sale markets for Kazakhstani exports.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the need to protect national economic interests at the international markets, ensuring sustainable competition with the imports and support of domestic producers.

The Head of State set a number of certain tasks on increasing commodity turnover with foreign partners of Kazakhstan and ensuring prompt response to the economic challenges.