President Tokayev sets a task to carry out special seismological study of Almaty

Addressing today’s meeting of the National Council for Science and Technology, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that the mayor’s office of Almaty will allocate funds for carrying out a three-year research and scientific work, Kazinform News Agency reports.

He reminded of the decision to restore the Zhambyl Irrigation and Construction Institute in Taraz with an appropriate technical and material support, the press service of Akorda reported.

“The Institute of Seismology is in a dire state. I set a task to the Government to submit certain propositions on improving the institute’s potential and on development of seismology and seismic observation tools,” said the President.

The President said that at his instruction, special seismological study will be carried out in the territory of Almaty.

“The mayor’s office will allocate funds for carrying out a three-year scientific and research work. We also face the task of forecasting and preventing energy disruptions, epidemies, and droughts. The line ministries and akimats should revise the programs of development of sectors and regions with the consideration of possible risks of emergency situations emergence. Research community, hydrology, climatology, geography and engineering experts should be involved in this work,” the Head of State said.

He stated that government agencies should rely on high-quality scientific researches in their activity.

“This is an extremely important task. Decisions must be carefully considered, justified, and only then made. Therefore, scientists and research centers in the country must have all the necessary tools to analyze and predict the situation,” he added.