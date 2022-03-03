President Tokayev shares details of telephone talks with presidents of Russia and Ukraine
«Spoke with President Vladimir Putin about trade and economic development. On the situation in Ukraine, I stressed the urgent need to reach an agreement at the negotiations table,» President Tokayev tweeted.
As for his telephone talk with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Head of State tweeted: «Spoke with @ZelenskyyUa about the situation in #Ukraine. Stated the importance of reaching an agreement through negotiations in order to stop & cease further hostilities in Ukraine. We agreed on cooperation in the humanitarian sphere».
Earlier Akorda press service reported that Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks over the phone with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday evening urging both countries to reach agreement through negotiations.