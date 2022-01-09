EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:34, 09 January 2022 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev signs decree declaring day of national mourning

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the decree declaring 10 January the day of national mourning in the country, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    President Tokayev decided to declare 10 January 2022 the day of national mourning in connection with the numerous human casualties as a result of tragic events in a number of regions of Kazakhstan, the text of the decree reads.

    Earlier President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali announced President Tokayev’s decision to declare 10 January 2022 the day of national mourning.


    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan 2022 state of emergency President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!