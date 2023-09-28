President Tokayev starts official visit to Germany

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has kicked off his official visit to Germany, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

As part of the visit, the Head of State is expected to hold talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

The Kazakh leader is also slated to take part in the Central Asia-Germany Summit set for September 29 in Berlin.

On top of that, President Tokayev will address the Berlin Global Dialogue international forum as well as hold a series of meetings with German business community.

Photo: Akorda

Photo: Akorda