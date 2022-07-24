EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:30, 24 July 2022 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev starts official visit to Jeddah

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Jeddah for an official visit at the invitation of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Akorda ‘Bort N°1.

    In the airport the President of Kazakhstan was greeted by Governor of Makkah Region and Adviser to the King Khalid bin Faisal Al Saud and Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture of Saudi Arabia Abdulrahman Al Fadley.

    The Kazakh leader is set to hold a number of meetings with the leadership of the country and business circles of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during the visit.


    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!