President Tokayev starts official visit to Jeddah

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Jeddah for an official visit at the invitation of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Akorda ‘Bort N°1.

In the airport the President of Kazakhstan was greeted by Governor of Makkah Region and Adviser to the King Khalid bin Faisal Al Saud and Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture of Saudi Arabia Abdulrahman Al Fadley.

The Kazakh leader is set to hold a number of meetings with the leadership of the country and business circles of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during the visit.