President Tokayev starts state visit to Bishkek

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Bishkek to pay a state visit, Kazinform reports.

President Tokayev was greeted at the airport by his Kyrgyz counterpart Sooronbay Jeenbekov and Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Kairat Nurpeissov.

In Bishkek, Tokayev will hold bilateral talks with Sooronbay Jeenbekov and will participate in the 5th session of the Supreme Interstate Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic.

The presidents are expected to focus on a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation in political, trade and economic, investment and cultural spheres.

On November 28, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will also take part in the session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.