President Tokayev starts working visit to Kazan

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has just landed in Kazan where he is expected to attend the opening ceremony of The Games of the Future and hold a number of meetings, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

Earlier Kazinform reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was scheduled to pay a working visit to the Russian Federation to attend the opening ceremony of the maiden Games of the Future in Kazan.

Presidents of Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as well as representatives of other countries are to convene for the event in Kazan.