President Tokayev suggests establishing Asian Literary Prize

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested establishing a new Asian Literary Prize, Kazinform reports.

While addressing the First Forum of Asian Countries’ Writers in the Kazakh capital, President Tokayev said that the Forum of Asian Countries’ Writers should become ‘an important venue for dialogue of writers’ and needs to be held in Asian countries on a large scale.

The Head of State stressed that the problems that are exercising the minds of the entire humanity should be discussed at such events.

He also added that it is crucial to develop Asia as a global center of spiritual development. In his words, one of the key goals is to create conditions for modernization of literary processes. To this end it is necessary to establish Asia Alyby Literary Prize.

President Tokayev also proposed to create an electronic library of Asian writers. The Kazakh President thinks it will opens doors to Asia and help readers better understand its rich and multifaceted wisdom.