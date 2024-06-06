President Tokayev supports our interaction in all areas – Vladimir Putin on cooperation with Kazakhstan

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev supports our interaction in all areas. This is what President of Russia Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with the editors-in-chief of the leading international news agencies on the margins of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Kazinform News Agency reports.

Photo credit: Alexander Demyanchuk/TASS

During the meeting, the editor-in-chief of Kazinform News Agency asked a question: “What is the future of relations between Kazakhstan and Russia as neighboring countries?”

“We are in constant contact with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. We have very good, trust-based and friendly relations,” said Putin.

Photo credit: Alexander Demyanchuk/TASS

“Speaking frankly, I do not see any idea which could complicate our relations. We have just talked about the cooperation with China. 90% of our trade turnover falls on national currencies. The same situation is with Kazakhstan, where this figure has reached almost 100%,” he said, emphasizing a good level of cooperation in humanitarian sector.

The Russian President noted 'productive cooperation with Kazakhstan in all sectors, including thanks to President Tokayev who backs our interaction in all these areas'.