President Tokayev surveys Arys

ARYS. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev surveyed the town of Arys yesterday, the Akorda press service reports.

The President surveyed the dwellings and administrative buildings worst-hit by the explosions at the ammunition depot.



The President was reported on the evacuation works, elimination of fire outbreaks and effects of the explosions.



The Head of State expressed gratitude to the military and local executive bodies, the Defense Ministry, law enforcement agencies for the efforts taken.