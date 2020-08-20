President Tokayev surveys progress in Arys restoration

ARYS. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited the military unit №44859 in the town of Arys which was heavily damaged by the powerful explosion last year, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

Minister of Defense Nurlan Yermekbayev reported to the Head of State on the work related to the ammunition removal and recycling at the local munitions warehouse. He also touched upon the ongoing reconstruction and repair in Arys after the explosion. In addition, the President of Kazakhstan inspected military equipment and special-purpose machinery of the military unit.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the important role of the polygon and the military unit in ensuring the national security.

President Tokayev also surveyed the progress in restoration works in the town of Arys. He paid a visit to the Arys-1 railway station which was heavily damaged by the last year's explosion and met with the residents of Arys.

During the visit, the Head of State praised the progress and the work done so far. Residents of the town, in their turn, thanked the President, the Government and all regions of the country for the consolidated efforts aimed at the restoration of the town.