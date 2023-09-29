President Tokayev takes part in C5+Germany Presidential Summit

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the C5+Germany Presidential Summit as part of his two-day official visit to Berlin, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Addressing participants of the Summit, the Head of State noted that the C5+Germany dialogue can give a powerful impulse to mutual cooperation between the countries.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the priority areas of cooperation the Central Asian leaders could pour their joint efforts into. In the first place, he mentioned the issues of trade and economic cooperation, development of new transit and transport corridors, as well as cooperation in energy sector.

During the meeting, the utmost attention was paid to the problems of climate change and water scarcity. The participants discussed the agenda related to melting of glaciers and changes in the ecological situation in Central Asia. According to the Kazakh President, Germany’s experience in solution of the abovementioned problems is of paramount importance for the region.

The heads of state also touched upon the problems related to the geopolitical situation in the Central Asian region and the European Union and paid special attention to the current situation in Afghanistan.

For his part, Federal President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier emphasized that Ukrainian crisis seriously affects the European security as well as security of the Central Asian countries.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev once again reiterated it is crucial to utilize the wise policy principle aimed at seeking mutually acceptable peaceful solutions. He emphasized the sides should start the negotiation process.

The Head of State went on to call for expansion of cultural and humanitarian ties between the Central Asian countries and Germany. For instance, he supported the idea of joint research and educational projects as well as the German language study programs.

Attending the C5+Germany Presidential Summit were President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and President of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow.