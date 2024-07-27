23:43, 27 July 2024 | GMT +6
President Tokayev talks to Paris Olympics champion Yeldos Smetov over phone
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called Yeldos Smetov and congratulated him on his victory in the 2024 Paris Games, Kazinform News Agency reports.
“You have demonstrated your spirit and strong character of our nation to the world. We are all proud of you. You a real man: you kept your word and achieved an impressive result. Let our Flag fly high thanks to such athletes as you. Go ahead towards new achievements. I wish you and your family wellbeing. See you in Astana!” the President said.