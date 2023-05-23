EN
    18:05, 23 May 2023 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni over phone

    Photo: akorda.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed deep condolences to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the entire Italian people over the loss of lives as a result of devastating floods affecting the Italian region of Emilia-Romagna, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The interlocutors also discussed the promotion of political, trade and economic, investment, and humanitarian cooperation.

    Last year, the trade between Kazakhstan and Italy totaled around $15bn. The two countries cooperate closely in different sectors of economy, with up to 270 Italian companies operating in Kazakhstan.

    In addition, prospects for cooperation on realization of joint projects in energy, transport, industrial cooperation, and agriculture were discussed.


