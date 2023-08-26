EN
    President Tokayev tasks Government to regulate situation on Kazakh-Kyrgyz border

    Photo: akorda.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasked the Government to regulate the situation at the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border in the spirit of partnership and fraternal relations, Kazinform reports via the Akorda.

    The Head of State noted the necessity of continuing the talks with the Kyrgyz side on more active digitalization and automation processes to prevent illegal transportation of goods through the border.

    Earlier, social media spread information that more than 370 trucks were idle on the border with the Kyrgyz Republic. Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerulan Zhamaubayev explained the situation. «This is the internal border of the EAEU. As far as I know, there was an anti-drug trafficking operation, so the border service and the National Security Committee thoroughly check [the vehicles- edit]. No regulations concerning the cargo trucks were introduced,» he said.

    Meanwhile, 274 vehicles left Kazakhstan for Kyrgyzstan in a day. The Border Service of the State National Security Service of the Kyrgyz Republic has not introduced any restrictions and the checkpoint operates in a routine mode


