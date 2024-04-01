President Tokayev tasks to boost capacity of Armed Forces

Kazakh President – Supreme Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Defense Minister Ruslan Zhakssylykov, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

During the meeting, Zhakssylykov delivered a report on the operational and combat training of military units, efforts aimed at training the command bodies and personnel. The importance of effective cooperation between the Armed Forces and the central and local bodies in crisis situations, including the current flood period, was noted.

President Tokayev was also briefed about the equipment of the Armed Forces with the modern vehicles and weapons, development of territorial defense forces and improvement of the military infrastructure. The information was provided on the events for 2024 within Kazakhstan’s presidency of the SCO and CSTO as well as the holding of large-scale drills, including at the international level.

In addition, the Head of State was reported on the work of the ministry on the military-patriotic education, spring call for urgent military service, measures on increasing the social status of military personnel and prestige of military service.

The President noted the importance of the activity of the Kazakhstani peacekeeping force in the Golan Heights under the aegis of the UN.

Following the meeting, the Kazah Head of State gave the minister a number of tasks aimed at further increasing the military potential of the Armed Forces.