President Tokayev thanks journalists for timely reliable coverage of events in Arys

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has thanked today journalists for timely and reliable coverage of the emergency situation in the town of Arys, Turkestan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Two days ago, in view of the emergency situation in the town of Arys, you were spreading information to all parts of our country in a timely manner," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told the ceremonial meeting dedicated the professional holiday of media workers.



The Head of State hailed the speed and reliability of the work done by the media during that period.



"I express my gratitude to all the journalists!" added Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

It is to be recalled that a blast occurred June 24 at the depot of the military unit in Arys, Turkestan region.