EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:13, 28 March 2023 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev to address 1st session of Parliament of VIII convocation

    None
    Photo: akorda.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will take the floor at the opening of the first session of the Kazakh Parliament of the VIII convocation, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

    Heads of governmental structures, members of the National Kurultay, and public figures were invited to the event.

    The President’s speech will be broadcast live on the republican TV channels and via social media on March 29 at 10:00 am.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Parliament President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!