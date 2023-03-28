President Tokayev to address 1st session of Parliament of VIII convocation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will take the floor at the opening of the first session of the Kazakh Parliament of the VIII convocation, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

Heads of governmental structures, members of the National Kurultay, and public figures were invited to the event.

The President’s speech will be broadcast live on the republican TV channels and via social media on March 29 at 10:00 am.