President Tokayev to address 56th Munich Security Conference

MUNICH. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will address a panel discussion at the 56th Munich Security Conference today, Kazinform reports.

President’s press secretary Berik Uali confirmed that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will address a panel discussion on regional security on the topic «Geography Matters: A Conversation on Central Asia».

The live broadcast of his speech will be available at https://securityconference.org/en/msc-2020/live/koenigssaal/ starting from 11:15 pm Nur-Sultan time.