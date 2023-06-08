President Tokayev to address Astana International Forum, hold meetings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan is set to address the plenary session of the Astana International Forum (AIF) today, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zeljka Cvijanovic, Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva, and many other speakers are also expected to address this year’s edition of the forum.

This year the two-day forum is themed ‘Tackling challenges through dialogue: Towards cooperation, development and progress’.

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will also chair the meeting of the Foreign Investors Council.

The President will meet with Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Renaud-Basso, President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Masatsugu Asakawa, World Bank Vice President Antonella Bassani, Citi Group CEO for Europe, Middle East and Africa David Livingstone and Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi.