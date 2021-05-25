EN
    16:37, 25 May 2021 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev to address Global Roundtable on Extractive Industries

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to address the Global Roundtable on Extractive Industries, Kazinform has learnt from President’s official spokesperson Berik Uali.

    «Today, approximately at 8.00 PM Nur-Sultan time, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will deliver a video address at the Global Roundtable on Extractive Industries. The virtual forum at the level of heads of state and government will be held at the initiative of UN Secretary-General António Guterres,» Uali wrote in a Facebook post.

    A live broadcast of the event will be available on the UN website: http://webtv.un.org @UNWebTV


    President of Kazakhstan
