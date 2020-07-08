EN
    19:48, 08 July 2020 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev to address Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to deliver a televised address today, the Facebook account of press secretary of the Head of State Berik Uali reads.

    Today at 08:30 p.m. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to deliver a televised address on the current situation in the country. The Head of State is expected to focus on issues of people’s concern in fighting against pandemic.


