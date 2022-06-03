President Tokayev to address Kazakhstanis on the occasion of constitutional referendum

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to address the nation on the occasion of the upcoming referendum scheduled for June 5 via republican TV channels later today, Kazinform cites the president’s press service.

The televised address will be aired at 16:00 pm Nur-Sultan time.

The nationwide referendum was declared earlier this year to decide the fate of the constitutional reform proposed by the Head of State.