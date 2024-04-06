President Tokayev to address people of Kazakhstan concerning severe flood situation

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will address today the people of Kazakhstan concerning the severe situation with flooding in a number of regions, Kazinform News Agency learned from Berik Uali, Press Secretary of the Kazakh President.

The President’s address will be broadcast on all national TV channels at 01:00 pm.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a telephone conversation with Governor of Atyrau region. The President keeps the flood situation in the region under his personal control. All measures to reduce the risk of flooding are being taken and will be strengthened.

On April 4, the Kazakh President visited West Kazakhstan region, where he flew over the flooded areas. The President also held a meeting of the operational headquarters and met with the rescuers and volunteers. He also visited the evacuation center deployed at a school in Karatobe.