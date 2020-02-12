President Tokayev to attend Munic Security Conference

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will participate in the Munich Security Conference, Kazinform quotes Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tleuberdi as saying at a briefing today.

Mukhtar Tleuberdi added that he will accompany Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in this trip.

Both the Head of State and the Foreign Minister will hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event.

Thus, Mukhtar Tleuberdi will join the Alliance for Multilateralism forum which will be held as part of the MSC.

The Munich Security Conference is the annual conference held in Munich (Germany) since 1962. This year the event will take place from February 14 to 16.



