EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:47, 08 October 2020 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev to attend peacekeeping exercises in Almaty region

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived today in Almaty region to participate in the peacekeeping exercises, Kazinform reports.

    President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali shared the news via his official Facebook account.

    According to his post, during the visit the President of Kazakhstan and Commander-in-Chief will familiarize with the activity of a local peacekeeping training center, watch the active phase of the exercises aimed at the improvement of peacekeeping operations and address the participants of the exercises.


    Tags:
    Almaty region President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!