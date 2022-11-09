EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    11:17, 09 November 2022 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev to attend Summit of Organization of Turkic States

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On November 10-11, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a working visit to Samarkand, Uzbekistan, to participate in the Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

    The heads of state will discuss the prospects of further development of the trade-economic, investment and cultural-humanitarian cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States.

    The President will also hold bilateral meetings with the Summit participants.


    Kazakhstan Turkic speaking states President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
