President Tokayev to deliver annual state-of-the-nation address Sept 2

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to deliver an annual state-of-the-nation address to the people of Kazakhstan at the joint session of the parliament chambers, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

The event is to be attended by deputies of the Senate and Majilis of the Kazakh parliament, heads of central government bodies, members of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress), Human Rights Commission, National Commission for Women’s Affairs and Family and Demographic Policy, representatives of the public and labor collectives.

The annual state-of-the-nation address will focus on the political and social and economic development of the country for the upcoming period.