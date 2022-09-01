EN
    09:46, 01 September 2022 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev to deliver State-of-the-Nation Address today

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will deliver today State-of-the-Nation Address at a joint session of the Parliament chambers, Kazinform reports.

    The major part of the Address will focus on socio-economic development of the country.

    The Address will be broadcast live at 11:00 am on the national TV channels and news websites.

    Besides, live updates will be published on official social media accounts of the Presidential press service.



