TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    09:10, 11 August 2019 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev to deliver state-of-the-nation address

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will deliver the state-of-the-nation address in early September, Kazinform reports.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced via his official Twitter account that he will address the nation on September 2.

    He tweeted that the state-of-the-nation address will focus on the instructions to the Parliament and the Government regarding tightening criminal penalties for pedophilia, sexual abuse, and other grave crimes against humanity.

    Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
