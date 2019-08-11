President Tokayev to deliver state-of-the-nation address

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will deliver the state-of-the-nation address in early September, Kazinform reports.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced via his official Twitter account that he will address the nation on September 2.

He tweeted that the state-of-the-nation address will focus on the instructions to the Parliament and the Government regarding tightening criminal penalties for pedophilia, sexual abuse, and other grave crimes against humanity.