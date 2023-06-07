President Tokayev to hold a number of meetings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to hold a number of meetings today, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

President Tokayev is set to hold talks with OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid who arrived in Kazakhstan to participate in the Astana International Forum (AIF). The sides will focus on the prospects of development of Kazakhstan-OSCE partnership during the talks in Astana.

During the meeting with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, the sides will discuss cooperation in education, science and culture. 2022 marked the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s accession to UNESCO.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will also host the Qatari delegation led by Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. The heads of state are expected to touch upon the prospects of further expansion of strategic partnership in trade and economic as well as investment spheres.