President Tokayev to hold talks with Korean, Hungarian leaders

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in is expected to pay his first state visit to Kazakhstan on April 21-23, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

During the top-level meeting, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his South Korean counterpart will discuss the future and prospects of bilateral relations in various spheres, including politics, economy, investments, and culture. Special attention will be paid to the problems of regional and international agenda.



On April 24, Head of State Kassym Jomart Tokayev will also hold negotiations with Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán who is set to pay official visit to Kazakhstan next week.



The bilateral meeting will focus on the key issues of Kazakh-Hungarian cooperation as well as international agenda.