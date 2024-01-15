President Tokayev to make official visit to Italy and Vatican

Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to pay an official visit to Italy and Vatican on Jabnuary 18-19, 2024, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

On day one of his visit, Tokayev is to hold talks with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime minister Giorgia Meloni.

The Kazakh President is expected to take part the Kazakhstan-Italy investment roundtable and hold meetings with heads of a number of Italian companies.

Pope Francis is to hold an audience with the Kazakh President on January 19 in Vatican.

In addition, the Kazakh leader is to visit the FAO and WFP headquarters.