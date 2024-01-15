EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:15, 15 January 2024 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev to make official visit to Italy and Vatican

    President
    Photo collage: Kazinform/freepik.com/travelask.ru

    Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to pay an official visit to Italy and Vatican on Jabnuary 18-19, 2024, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda. 

    On day one of his visit, Tokayev is to hold talks with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime minister Giorgia Meloni.

    The Kazakh President is expected to take part the Kazakhstan-Italy investment roundtable and hold meetings with heads of a number of Italian companies.

    Pope Francis is to hold an audience with the Kazakh President on January 19 in Vatican.

    In addition, the Kazakh leader is to visit the FAO and WFP headquarters.

    Tags:
    Akorda Presidential Residence Kazakhstan and Italy President
    Адлет Сейлханов
    Author
    Адлет Сейлханов
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!