EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:05, 14 August 2019 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev to meet with EU Special Representative for Central Asia

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will receive European Union’s Special Representative for Central Asia Peter Burian on August 15 in the Akorda presidential residence, Kazinform has learnt from President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

    Berik Uali revealed in a Facebook post that the meeting between President Tokayev and EU Special Representative for Central Asia Peter Burian is scheduled for August 15. During the meetings the sides are expected to discuss Kazakhstan-EU cooperation and focus on the practical implementation of the new EU Strategy for Central Asia adopted on June 17.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and EU President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!