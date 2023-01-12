EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:08, 12 January 2023 | GMT +6

    President Tokayev to participate in 'The Voice of Global South' virtual summit

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Friday, January 13, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will participate in the The Voice of Global South virtual summit at the invitation of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

    |In the course of the summit, the heads of state and government of developing countries will discuss the prospects of uniting efforts in solution of the pressing problems of the modern world.

    Photo: akorda.kz


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and India President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!