President Tokayev to participate in 'The Voice of Global South' virtual summit

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Friday, January 13, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will participate in the The Voice of Global South virtual summit at the invitation of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

|In the course of the summit, the heads of state and government of developing countries will discuss the prospects of uniting efforts in solution of the pressing problems of the modern world.

Photo: akorda.kz